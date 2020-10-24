BILLINGS, Mont. - According to Lt. Brandon Wooley with the Billings Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) developed an actionable lead in the investigation of the West High School threat.

Lt. Wooley says agents with the FBI and the BPD West High School Resource Officer made contact with the suspect, a student at West High. The student was interviewed and released to parents.

The FBI and BPD are not looking for any other people in the case. Lt. Wooley says there is no known concern of an on-going threat and a planned increased police presence at the school next week will not take place.

Wooley says that no charges have been filed, the suspect is a juvenile, and the investigation remains on-going. No additional details will be released.

BILLINGS, Mont. (Oct. 21, 2020) - The Billings Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating a tip about a possible planned shooting at West High School.

The tip reportedly stemmed from interaction and comments in online chat rooms about a shooting to take place at West High on Oct. 26.

BPD and the FBI are investigating the credibility of the threat and the source of the chat room posts. However, police say at this time, the information under investigation is not confirmed to be an imminent threat.

The investigation is ongoing.