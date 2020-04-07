Billings Police Department releases their 2019 Annual Report

BILLINGS, Mont. — The Billings Police Department has released their 2019 Annual Report which highlights their calls for service, crime statistics, goals moving forward and more.

According to the report, BPD has transitioned how officers are deployed, going from 9 beats to 4 zones. The four zones consist of Zone A (Heights), Zone B (Downtown/North Park), Zone C (West End) and Zone D (Southside). Over the course of 2019, BPD received over 90,000 calls for service. Zone B led the way with just over 34,000 calls. Zone C received the second most calls for service followed by Zone D and Zone A.

Each call for service is categorized, and three of the top five calls for service saw an increase from their 2018 number. Suspicious activity, traffic stops and welfare checks each increased while disturbance and alarm calls decreased.

According to Chief Rich St. John, Billings saw a decrease in homicides, thefts, burglaries and drug offenses. However, the report shows an increase in various other crimes such as assault, weapons offenses and sex offenses.

For the full report, click the attached PDF file.