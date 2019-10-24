BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are asking for assistance in finding two handguns believed to be used in an armed robbery Thursday morning.

Police are asking anyone who lives on the 700 block of North 22nd Street and a few blocks to the west to check property, roofs, gutters, vehicles, or anywhere a handgun could be hidden.

If you locate a firearm, please contact police by calling 406-657-8200.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, officers were sent to a residence in the 700 block of North 22nd for an armed robbery. When officers arrived, three armed suspects ran away on foot. Police say the suspects were arrested in an area within about 3 blocks to the west. A shotgun was located by officers, but police say they believe there are still two handguns unaccounted for.

Officers searched the area early Thursday and again in the daylight and were unable to locate the weapons.

Billings police have identified the suspects as 19-year-old Jaylon Clark from Billings, 18-year-old Caeland Ackerman from Billings, and a 17-year-old male from Billings.