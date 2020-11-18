BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Police say 14-year-old Alicia Silva left home about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and was threatening self harm. Alicia is described as 5' 3" tall, white, and Hispanic.

If you have information on Alicia's whereabouts, you are asked to contact BPD at (406) 657-8460.