BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
Police say 14-year-old Alicia Silva left home about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and was threatening self harm. Alicia is described as 5' 3" tall, white, and Hispanic.
If you have information on Alicia's whereabouts, you are asked to contact BPD at (406) 657-8460.
BPD #20-85527 Run away missing endangered juvenile. Alicia Silva F/W and hisp 5' 3" 14 YOA. Alicia left home at 530pm today threatening self harm. If you have info as to Alicia's where abouts please contact the BPD at 657-8460. pic.twitter.com/pxDYPQAgLW— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) November 19, 2020