BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 33-year-old woman.

Ashleigh Shandeal Bauer is described as a white woman, 5'7" tall, and 115 lbs. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Bauer was reported missing to the Billings Police Department on January 20, 2020, by family. Police say she was last seen by friends at a residence in 800 Block of Ave B on December 26, 2019. At that time, she was in possession of some bags and was supposed to go to a friend’s residence on the 400 block of 30th Street West.

Police say Bauer does not have a permanent residence and frequently stays short periods of time with friends. She is not believed to have access to a vehicle.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Billings police at 406-657-8473 or Detective Mike Robinson at robinsonm@billingsmt.gov or 406-657-8360.