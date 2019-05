BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing Billings man.

Byron Barber, 27, was last seen on May 20. According to police, his cell phone has not been active since that time, and he has not shown up for work.

Barber drives a 2012 Volkswagon Golf with personalized MT plates IHDATRK. If you know of his whereabouts or see this vehicle, please contact dispatch 406-657-8200 and reference case #19-35005.