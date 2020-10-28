BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Billings woman last seen two weeks ago.

Police say 22-year-old Amelia Brooks was last seen at a residence on the 800 block of Caroline Street in the early evening hours of Oct. 13.

Amelia was last seen wearing a tan wool jacket and yoga pants. She is described as being 5’1” tall and weighing 200 pounds.

Billings police say detectives "have no actionable leads" on Amelia's whereabouts. Residents in the area of 800 Caroline St. are asked to check their properties for anything unusual, and anyone with security cameras in the area is asked to review their surveillance video from Oct. 13, between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and midnight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact dispatch at (406) 657-8200.