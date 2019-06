BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 72-year-old Billings woman.

Karen Buckingham has dementia and was last seen at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of Normandy Drive. Police say she was last seen wearing jeans and a maroon coat. Buckingham is described as 5'2" tall and 154 lbs. She has green eyes and brown hair.

If you locate her, please contact police dispatch at 406-657-8200.