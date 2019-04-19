The Billings Police Department is asking for the public's help in an ongoing homicide investigation.

24-year-old Shane Nez Perce died after being one of two people shot a Lee's Saloon in the early morning hours of April 6th.

Police say that the shooting took place at the business which located at 530 S. 27th Street just before 2:00 AM.

Lt. Brandon Wooley says that investigators have identified persons of interest, but that investigators believe members of the public may have additional information that could benefit the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting or were in the area of Lee's Saloon around 2:00 AM Saturday, April 6th are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 406-245-6660.

Callers are not required to identify themselves.