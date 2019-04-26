Billings Parks and Recreation to host Arbor Day event

The Billings Parks and Recreation will be celebrating their annual Arbor Day event next week Thursday, May 2nd. The department is officially honoring the Elm tree as the Arbor Tree for this year's celebration.

Mike Pigg is the parks superintendent for the city of Billings. He said his department decided to celebrate Arbor Day on May 2nd for the convenience of the parks and rec staff as well as the school children who will be stopping by the event.

"We have about 500 4th graders come in and there's education booths that we put all over throughout the park," Pigg said. "Then the kids get to go to all those different booths and learn different things like how coffee is made. There's a bounce house we have and the biggest hit with the kids is always the tree climb. So, they put ropes up in the tree and the kids get to climb up in the trees and swing around like their arborists."

Each year, the event is held at a different park within Yellowstone County. This year, Pigg said the celebration will be held at Central Park in Billings.

In order to have a celebration at a certain park, that park must be safe and clean. KULR-8 asked the parks superintendent how he manages to keep the parks nice year round.

"It starts off with we have seasonal park attendants at most of the parks," Pigg said. "They're our first line of defense so they go out every morning and make sure the restrooms are clean and open, make sure the trash is picked up, check for any broken glass and things like that, just any general safety issues and things like that."

He also said a big part of maintaining the parks is arbor care.

"Our Forestry Department is very busy with all the trees in the parks, but they do a great job at keeping them pruned," Pigg said.

Pigg said there is no doubt Billings Parks and Recreation will be ready for those kiddos at the Arbor Day celebration.

Billings Parks and Recreation is always looking for volunteers so if you're interested, contact their office at (406) 657-8371.