The City of Billings Parks and Recreation Department would like to invite you to attend the Centennial Park Groundbreaking Ceremony on Wednesday, June 19th at 12:00pm. The ceremony will be held at Centennial Park (32nd Street West and St. Johns)

The Billings Parks and Recreation Department is excited to begin construction of phase 1 of Centennial Park. This will be the first “Community Park” developed since 1982 when the department developed Castle Rock Park in the Heights. City Council has approved spending of 2.46 million dollars to complete the first phase of development at Centennial Park, which is around 23 acres.

Phase 1 will include grading of the site, installation of interior sidewalks, installation of an automated irrigation system, and hydro seeding the open spaces. The project also includes finishing construction of the parking lot on the east side of the park (accessible from 32nd street) and installation of a restroom facility.

The Friends of Billings Dog Parks has pledged to donate $80,000 to the project for completion of fencing surrounding an off-leash dog park area and two doggie water fountains.