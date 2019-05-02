Billings Parks and Recreation celebrated Arbor Day at Central Park in Billings.

More than 500 4th graders from Yellowstone County visted different education booths throughout the park. The kiddos got to learn different things like how coffee is made and how trees impact the environment.

Jonathan Martinez is an arborist who owns 4 Seasons Tree Service in Billings. He explains why trees are important.

"It's nice to take care of your trees," Martinez said. "They provide a service to the community. They help keep the temperatures down, they help provide more oxygen, they help lower the cost of restructuring buildings and concrete, they provide a good scenic views for people coming and vsiting. If a city looks good, it's going to be more inviting to bring people here, to move here, as well as visit."

The volunteers arrived at 7 Thursday morning for their projects in the park, while the kids arrived at 9 a.m. for some activities. The Arbor Day ceremony was at noon and concluded with the planting of this year's Arbor Day tree.

An interesting fact about trees, Martinez said they use their root systems to communicate underground, depending on each other to grow.