BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Outlaws held a public tryout Sunday, and it didn't matter if you had college experience, everyone gave it their best shot to try to make the professional indoor football team.

Billings Outlaws owner Keith Russ assessed the players today looking for the next local star to help his team, and he said he felt confident with the showing.

“Sometimes it is hard to find local talent, sometimes it's not here,” Russ said. “This is some of the most talent I've seen in a while today so I think Billings is going to be pretty easy to find some local talent. There's probably six or seven guys here for the most part that we can probably bring to camp.”

Including one man, Devonte Woods, who played college football at Rocky Mountain.

After graduating he had no offers to play at the next level and thought it may have been time to hang up the cleats

“I was like senior year I'm done, nobody's talking to me, no one's calling me, I was kinda like at that moment I'll just take a break,” Woods said.

But that all changed one night at work.

“One night I saw Richards who's one of the coaches right there. I delivered him his food and everything and then later that night one of the bussers came up to me and was like this table wants to talk to you, and then I just went over there he introduced himself to me,” Woods said. “I introduced myself back and he was like 'hey man do you play football?' And I was like yeah I play football.”

Now Devonte has been given a new opportunity with the outlaws and he thinks he's made the most of it.

"I’m not not gonna stop no matter how tired I am, no matter how worn down I am I'm gonna work hard and I'm just here to make the best of what is given to me."