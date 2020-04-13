BILLINGS, Mont. - The City of Billings Department of Aviation and Transit announced Monday the implementation of a pilot program to trial the use of transit police, beginning on April 13.

Transit Manager Rusty Logan says the airport police within the Aviation Division have offered to assist MET Transit in improving safety and security of MET operations by providing police personnel and support. During the pilot program, airport police personnel will assist with issues that arise at MET Transit facilities and on MET Transit vehicles. The officers will operate out of offices located at the Downtown Transfer Center and will periodically patrol MET properties, including both transfer centers, and address any suspicious or unsafe activities they encounter. Police personnel will also be available to directly respond to issues that arise on MET vehicles while in operation.

Logan says the program will not only provide an increased level of security for MET Transit operations, but will allow MET employees to more fully focus on safe operations of their vehicles and duties, knowing direct law enforcement support is available in an expedited manner.