A Billings man was placed under arrest and is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a MET bus in downtown Billings Thursday afternoon.

According to police, 28-year-old Deavonta Belton took the bus from the transit center at 12:18 p.m. and started driving the bus towards the Heights.

Police were able to block the bus at Airport Road and Bench Boulevard.

According to police, there were two passengers aboard the bus at this time who were not able exit.

Billings police say Belton faces charges of felony theft, two counts of unlawful restraint, theft in an unrelated case, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other traffic offenses.