Gregory Paul Green, a Billings resident who admitted to meth trafficking crimes after law enforcement found meth in his home along with drug manufacturing materials and $10,000 in silver coins, was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

Green, 64, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and possession with intent to distribute.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided.

Prosecutors said in court records that law enforcement became aware of Green in December 2018 after a package that was addressed to Green was intercepted in Port Huron, MI. The package was labeled “Organic Fitness Vitamin” and opened by law enforcement. The package contained 1,471 Xanax pills. Investigators determined that 112 packages from various locations, including Canada, had been shipped to Green’s residence since December 2017.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant on Green’s house after the package was accepted by a person at the residence. Officers found meth, drugs and drug paraphernalia. In Green’s room was a computer displaying the “dark web” and a screen where Green was selling Xanax across the country. Agents also found packages, extensive packaging material, and drug manufacturing material, including hundreds of feet of glass tubing, glass beakers, a 100 pound butane tank and recipes for combining drugs. In addition, agents seized about $10,000 in silver coins.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Colin Rubich and Bryan Dake prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, the FBI and the Billings Police Department.

