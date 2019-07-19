BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings man had to make an emergency landing on Highway 97 after his plane started having engine trouble.

The pilot, 53-year-old Scott Hampton of Billings, was on his way to Felts Field when his engine started having problems.

According to Lt. Ryan Higgins of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, the man made an emergency landing on Highway 97 at the top of Beauty Bay Hill.

Hampton was not injured and the plane was not damaged. There were no other people in the plane.

Lt. Higgins says there were no signs that Hampton was intoxicated or has medical problems.