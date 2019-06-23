One man is dead in a motorcycle crash in Billings.

Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney identified the man as Charles H. Simpson, Jr., 53, of Billings. Mahoney said the cause of death was head trauma.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, shortly after midnight last night, a motorcycle traveling in the 13th Street underpass lost control causing the driver to run into the curb.

The driver was not wearing a helmet, and at this time, speed did not appear to be a factor.

MHP says the investigation is still on-going and it is too early to know if drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor.