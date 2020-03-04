Gregory Green, the man charged with deliberate homicide in the 2018 disappearance of his girlfriend, Laura Johnson, was found guilty by a jury Wednesday.

His sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Jurors heard opening statements in the trial Tuesday, February 25.

The defense argued Wednesday that the state hasn't met its burden of proof in a case with no body, no crime scene, and no murder weapon. But the prosecution argued multiple pieces of circumstantial evidence were enough to convict Green.