BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings man was found dead after a house fire on the West End Monday afternoon.

According to the Billings Fire Department, shortly after 3 p.m., firefighters responded to a house fire on Tahoe Drive. A man was reportedly found dead in the bedroom of the residence.

BFD says the fire caused heavy damage to the living room and bedroom. Property damage is estimated to be $100,000.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.