BILLINGS, Mont. - The second of two men charged in a brutal attack and decapitation of a Billings man in 2017 will not go to trial.

According to court records, Donald Cherry is waiving his right to a jury trial. Cherry is now pleading no contest to deliberate homicide charges.

Cherry and his co-conspirator Jeffrey Haverty were arrested following the October 2017 murder of Myron Knight.

According to charging documents in the case, Knight was likely still alive when he was decapitated. Investigators say Knight was targeted for his casino winnings.

Haverty is currently serving 70 years in the Montana State Prison, with his last 20 years suspended.