BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings House Rep. Rodney Garcia has admitted that comments he made in Helena during the Republican Spring Kickoff in January were "totally inappropriate."

Garcia hand delivered the letter sealed in his Montana State Legislature House of Representatives envelope Monday morning.

Garcia, who represents House District 52 in Billings, was asked by House leadership in early February to resign following the statements.

In his letter Garcia says:

Plainly my statement, which, review of the event video by unbiased observers would confirm, was a well received joke.

Garcia goes on to say:

Though delivered and perceived as a joke, my statement was totally inappropriate. Not offered as a defense. My voting record is 100% pro-life and strictly conforms to the United States Constitution which protects political beliefs and speech.

Garcia then goes on to list a number of high profile incidents in which President Donald Trump is attacked and at times using disturbing imagery.

Garcia adds at the end of his examples:

Yes, my anger has been growing from examples like these for some time: also for the one-sided coverage of these events. I apologize for letting them influence me and for having sunk to their level.

Garcia then turns his attention to House leadership saying:

Where was Republican leadership's united outrage when Republicans voted not to criminalize killing a baby that survived abortion? Please excuse me while, in light of your hypocrisy, I ignored your calls for my resignation. I have apologized, will you?

Garcia will not continue to serve as Representative for House District 54 next year. He has instead filed his intent to run for State senate.

Reached for a reaction to Garcia's letter, Speaker Greg Hertz (R-Polson) issued the following statement.: