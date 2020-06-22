BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Kiwanis Club's Free Youth Fishing Jamboree is scheduled for Saturday July 11th. The event will be from 9:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Riverfront Park/ Lake Josephine. Children ages 5 to 14 are able to sign up at Cabela's, YMCA, or online billingskiwanis.org free of charge.

The jamboree will provide fishing instruction, fishing, canoeing, Audubon nature exhibit and picnic. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks provides free fishing ~ no fishing license required.

For further information, call Bill Clagg of the Billings Kiwanis Club at 245-8051.