BILLINGS, Mont. - As the formal ICUs in Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Health Care become full, both hospitals are using other surge areas to accommodate the increase in COVID-19 patients.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 21, there are 13 COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU at St. Vincent Healthcare and 11 positive COVID-19 patients in the ICU at Billings Clinic.

"We are making areas available. We've actually really expanded everything we need from a facilities standpoint with our medical gasses to be able to be able to exceed what we're expecting," says Laurie Smith, the chief nursing officer at Billings Clinic.

Similarly, St. Vincent Healthcare is utilizing another six beds in their hospital, outside of their formal ICU.

"We have the potential to have another couple levels of surge where we would move into some other beds in the hospital that are set up so we can provide critical care," says Billings Clinic Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Bush.

Bush says pre-coronavirus, the ICU would typically see anywhere from 17 to around 20 patients. Likewise, Smith says Billings Clinic would see anywhere from 18 to 20 patients in the ICU before the pandemic.