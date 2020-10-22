BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Food Bank continues to help thousands of families with their Farm to Trunk food distribution events.

People were lining up around the block in their cars on Thursday to receive food and other necessities. Billings Food Bank CEO Sheryle Shandy says the food bank normally serves around 300 cars per day.

With Thanksgiving and Christmas around the corner, they are always looking for canned food donations and more volunteers.

This year, Shandy says a lot of folks who haven't used the food bank's services before are now finding themselves in need of help because of the pandemic.

"It's very humbling to have to come and ask for help," she says. "And so we try to make it as easy as possible; we don't ask questions. It doesn't matter what the financial situation is now; everyone is being impacted by COVID."

If you are interested in donating or volunteering you can go to the Billings Food Bank website.