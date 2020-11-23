BILLINGS, Mont. - A part of their annual Thanksgiving gift, the Billings Food Bank handed out boxes of food to hundreds of Billings residents Monday and will do so until Wednesday.

While the local food bank does have plenty of food for those who need it in the community, CEO Sheryle Shandy says they have been trying to plan ahead and stockpile goods when they order because COVID-19 is causing food shortages.

Shandy says the community can help by donating cash to help purchase product or you can pick up items the food bank is short on at the grocery store. Shandy mentioned volunteering your time is also just as valuable.

She says with many people staying home for the holidays, residents are paying attention to those who need a help hand right now and have been donating quite a bit of turkey recently.

Shandy praised the community saying how proud she is to be a part of it.

“There’s more empathy because we know who they are, and they know who the people we help are, so it’s just a really generous community, even in tough times we’re going through now,” Shandy said.

The Billings Food Bank is also one of our sponsors for Spirit of Giving this year.

Shandy says if you’re interested in helping with food or fund-drives, you can meet them at the Rimrock Mall parking lot on December 4 for the Spirit of Giving event.