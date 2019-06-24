BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Fire Department has announced plans to close public areas for the Fourth of July.

Public areas along the Rims, including Zimmerman Park and Phipps Park, are set to be closed beginning at 6 a.m. July 3 and will remain closed until the morning of July 6.

The closures will include public lands along the Rims from Main Street in the Heights, along the south side of Highway 3, to and including Zimmerman Park. Vehicle, bike, and pedestrian access will be prohibited during the closures.

The Billings Police Department, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Airport Police and Billings Fire Department will have active patrols along the closed areas.

If you have any questions, please contact Fire Chief Bill Rash at (406) 657-8421 or (406) 657-8423