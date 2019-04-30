Billings Fire Department raises money for "comfort bags"

Billings fire fighters are teaming up with Usborne Books to provide all of the fire trucks with comfort bags for kids in crisis.

Firefighters respond to many emergency calls. Cameron Abell with the Billings Fire Department said many families with children can often times be involved in those traumatic moments. That's why comfort bags can do good in a child's life.

Cameron Abell is a father and said that make him a little more compassionate about the children he sees when responding to emergency calls.

"Things change when you have a kid and you start to realize how delicate they are," Abell said. "When you go on a call with kids, you pay a lot more attention to that aspect about it when you see them, so."

Abell said the department has started a fundraising effort online, hoping to raise enough money to provide four comfort bags on each fire truck. Each bag will include a stuffed animal, a story book relating to dealing with difficult situations, an activity book, crayons, a fire fighter non-fiction book, and a reusable cinch bag.

"Kids go through a lot when their possessions are destroyed or their house is destroyed and not having a sense of normalcy and not having a sense of what's coming next is really hard on them," Abell said. "So, being able to have just a little bit of a peace of mind in their life is easier for them. It makes the transition easier."

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the fundraiser will be used for the bags for children. Usborne Books and More will match 50 percent of all money raised. This effort to help kids in our community is underway, as firefighters continue helping one of their own whose firefighting gear was recently stolen. Adding up to a pretty expensive loss.

"As of today, we've shown that post to nearly 50,000 people so the response has been amazing from the citizens for sharing that and getting that put there, but unfortunately, we still havent recovered any gear."

An air mask, helmet, and a rope rescue bag-- gone. Nonetheless, Abell said they will continue moving forward.