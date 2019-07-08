Billings Fire Department and St. Vincent Healthcare team up to host benefit for woman battling cancer

A benefit is held Monday night at Hooligan's Sports Bar in Downtown Billings.

The event is to raise money for a former neonatal intensive care nurse at St. Vincent Healthcare who's currently battling pancreatic cancer.

The event was hosted by Billings Firefighters, the former neonatal nurse is married to a Bozeman firefighter.

Cameron Abell with the Billings Fire Department said firefighters are family in the state of Montana, no matter where they reside. Twenty percent of sales Monday night at Hooligans, goes to Raegan Fassbinder and her family. Joel Fassbinder is Raegan's husband . He said this is the third event held in support of his wife.

If you were unable to make this event, but would still like to help, a gofundme page has been set up for Raegan. If you'd like to donate, here is the link. https://www.gofundme.com/f/raegan-strong?teamInvite=b0tIapDPcDVDJXeoN707z6do1cUZdKlRpFcwy7C0Xjx94Xyt4M8QMZeEh8KMJaon