BILLINGS, Mont.- Last month, the women's fashion store announced that it would eventually close all 650 stores across the country.

Rimrock Mall in Billings, will be one of 25 closing their Dressbarn in June.

According to Dressbarn's website, 25 locations across the country will close their doors this month and three in July.

So far, there are no changes to Dressbarn's return, refund or gift card policies.

Dressbarn executives said the "chain has not been operating at an acceptable level of profitability in today's retail environment."