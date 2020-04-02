With all the school closures any children in need may be unsure of when and where their next meal will come from. While the school system provides breakfast and lunch to students from a distance, it's another program made of volunteers who make sure those students are also fed through the weekend. But with the increase in need, the program is running into trouble.

Backpack Meals, a nonprofit that provides breakfast and lunch during the weekends and holidays for students, typically serves about 330 children but with school closures due COVID-19 that number has tripled creating a deficit for Easter weekend.

But Billy Hurt, who is a special needs aid at Billings Senior High, and her husband Robert took to their Facebook to help with the cause. Sitting at home, Hurt thought she had to do something to help, and with so many friends on Facebook, she got an idea.

She said she was hoping she could just have each one of her Facebook friends donate just one dollar, but Hurt was pleasantly surprised only a few hours after launching her fundraiser. She had planned on raising around only $200, but raised almost $2,000 that evening.

Exceeding her original goal, the good news continued to pour in. Sodexo, a company that provides school lunches has decided to step up and help with the deficit by providing extra meals on Wednesday before Easter and the following Monday.

With help from Sodexo, the cost for Easter weekend will be closer to $6,000.

Hurt says she's excited to see people come together to take care of a basic need for children in the community.

If you want to donate to the Backpack Meals for Kids you can do so by clicking here. 100% of the donations go towards purchasing food.