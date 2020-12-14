BILLINGS, Mont. - "I'm thrilled to be alive." That's what Billings Clinic nurse Ellen Edlund said Monday afternoon when she was discharged from the hospital.

Nurses, doctors, and support staff – many of whom Ellen knows personally and professionally – clapped and cheered her on as she was wheeled to the hospital exit.

Ellen was critically ill and had to be placed on a ventilator after developing serious complications from COVID-19 in late November.

"It tried to kill me. There's really not a lot of explanation why I survived this," she said. "It’s a virus. I thought I had the flu. It hit me that hard."

Ellen expressed gratitude for the care she received and said she's always been proud to work at Billings Clinic, but her experience as a patient changed her life.

"I was an ICU nurse here for 10 years, but then to be a patient – it gave me a whole different life perspective. Through this whole thing, I will never be the same. I will never forget it."

For Ellen and her family this day is an early gift. You might even say a Christmas miracle.