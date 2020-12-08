BILLINGS, Mont. - A long-serving member of Billings Clinic's psychiatry team has been lost to COVID-19. He was remembered Tuesday by his family and co-workers.

Dr. Larry Amstutz is remembered as a man who genuinely cared about his patients and is now the first staff member at Billings Clinic to die from the virus.

"We would love to meet together as a group and grieve together, but we're going to respect the fact that its not safe right now," said Interim Psychiatry Chair, Julie Kelso.

She worked alongside Dr. Amstutz for 14 years. After his life was taken by COVID-19, she remembers him for his inspiration.

"He cared about kids, and he really cared about his patients and his family. So he was an inspiring person to work with. It’s a huge void for all of us, we are a really close department, and we really care about each other...and we are all grieving," Kelso said.

The doctor took every precaution and followed every protocol to protect against the virus. That's why his passing comes as such a shock to Billings Clinic staff.

"We never thought this would happen. Larry took this seriously...he was very cautious and careful," Kelso said.

That's why the Montana Nurses Association says this is a wake up call and that more needs to be done to keep health care workers safe.

"Caregivers are now getting sick caring for those of us in the community who have gotten COVID," said Vicky Byrd with the Montana Nurses Association.

Vicky says it’s time for a new level of protective gear for healthcare workers.

"We need way more PPE, we need more N95 respirators, we need more masks, more face shields. We should not be having to re-use these items...of which many nurses still are, to this day, having to reuse these items," Byrd said.

And she says nurses health should be a priority.

"I know in other states, asymptomatic COVID-positive nurses are being forced to work. We have not had to deal with that yet in this state, as far as we know," Byrd said.