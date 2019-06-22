The Billings Clinic hosted its first Multiple Sclerosis Health and Well-Being Symposium. It was a day-long educational seminar for people diagnosed with MS, their loved ones, and caregivers.

For those of you who are unaware, multiple sclerosis is a disease that causes the body's immune system to be directed against the central nervous system. If untreated, it can cause permanent damage and disability.

Sara Qureshi is a mulitple sclerosis specialist at Billings Clinic who is one of the speakers. She said Billings Clinic has an MS center, which sees more than 500 patients with MS. This symposium was put together for MS patients throughout the region to inform them of different issues surrounding MS.

Qureshi is hoping this symposium regarding MS is not just a one-time thing.

"We're hoping to do something like this every six months and trying to learn as we go along from patients," Qureshi said. "What they would like to hear, who they would like to come and see here."

The day consisted of Billings Clinic's expert panel of MS care providers, representatives of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society of America, and educational resources and vendors. The symposium began at 9 a.m. and wrapped up at around 3 p.m.

There are various hospitals throughout the state that have MS centers. Those locations can be found in places such as Helena, Great Falls, Missoula, and Bozeman.

To look for a physician who can help with multiple sclerosis, just go to https://doctor.webmd.com/find-a-doctor/condition/multiple-sclerosis-ms/montana