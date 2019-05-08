Billings Clinic honors nurses during annual nursing awards ceremony

There are more than 1,100 nurses employed at Billings Clinic. That's almost a quarter of all the employees combined!

It's National Nurses Week and Billings Clinic honors a handful of these nurses during its annual nursing awards ceremony.

Nurses applauded their colleagues who were honored. Ten nurses were given awards in areas such as the Outstanding Nurse Award, Outstanding Nurse Leader Award, and Outstanding Nursing Support Staff Award.

Meredith Hirsch of the Miles City Billings Clinic is one of those recipients. She received an Outstanding Nurse award and said she feels absolutely honored.

"I love being part of a family," Hirsch said. "Family being not only my coworkers, but all of the patients that we get to take care of. You help people along the way, you help them to become as good as they can be and nursing is just an amazing field."

Hirsch said she's a proud mother of a nurse practitioner and two registered nurses. She said her next step after receiving the award is retirement.

Congratulations, Meredith, on receiving this award! Along with all the other nurses who were honored today.