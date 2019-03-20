Billings Clinic honors Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month

March is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness month. We spoke with Mike Bradshaw, a neurologist from the Billings Clinic to find out how the community can help fight against MS.

Bradshaw explained multiple sclerosis is an auto immune disease of the central nervous system. It's when the immune system attacks the optic nerve, the brain, brain stem and spinal cord. He said the Billings Clinic has an accredited National MS Society Center for comprehensive care that treats over 500 patients.

The beloved Walk MS fundraising event will happen on April 27th and you can participate to help fight multiple sclerosis. Bradshaw explained how he and the Billings Clinic are involved.

"That's a fundraising event and networking event that the National MS Society sponsors and we have team," Bradshaw said. "Dr. Karoshi and I have a team, along with the pharmacy tech and our nurses and everyone else, are on the team so we'll be there walking. And I have a number of patients who are on teams for the walk as well, and so we'll be there and it'll be fun."

Bradshaw said there are approximately a million people in the U.S. living with multiple sclerosis.