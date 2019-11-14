Today is World Diabetes Day and the Billings Clinic Diabetes Center hosted a Lilly Diabetes Journey Awards ceremony to honor patients who have successfully managed their type 1 diabetes over a long period of time.

More than 55 Billings Clinic diabetes patients were recognized for being able to successfully manage their disease with the help of insulin. Some of these patients have managed to do this for more than 10, 25, 50, or even 75 years!

Donald Mather was awarded for being able to successfully manage his type 1 diabetes for more than 75 years!! With the help of his lovely wife, Alice, of course. Donald said he's not sure how much insulin used to cost when he first started taking it. That's when his wife stepped in and said it used to cost $2.83 cents when they got married.

Mark Jones is a Billings Clinic dermatologist and type 1 diabetic. He was the keynote speaker for the event and showed his many triumphs throughout the years all while having the disease. He explained why showing the crowd his accomplishments was important.

"This is an interesting crowd," Jones said. "They've all been there, done that. They have all their own obstacles and found their own ways to overcome those. So, it was my way of showing them it may not be the right way, it may not be the perfect way, but this is the way I've done it."

"You can take a bottle out of the refrigerator now and keep it out for 20-30 days where, before, you had to keep it refrigerated, pretty much," Mather said. "So, it's better. A lot better stuff."

Dr. Jones said November 14th happened to be Dr. Frederick Banting's birthday, one of the co-discoverers of insulin.

Another fun fact for you - Dr. Jones said Frederick Banting and Charles Best won a Nobel prize in 1923 for the discovery of insulin. They wanted that to be a gift to diabetics around the world so they sold the patented production rights to the University of Toronto for one dollar!!!