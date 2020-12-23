BILLINGS, Mont. - When the pandemic hit Yellowstone County in March, schools were quickly closed, leaving many frontline healthcare workers with a new dilemma – finding adequate childcare for their families.

That's when Billings Clinic and the Billings Public Library joined forces to find a solution by offering daycare services at the library. The initiative came together in under 24 hours and served the county's health care workers for 11 weeks.

This act of giving back sparked the interest of the Shining Mountain Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, who presented community service awards to both facilities on Wednesday.

"The fact that they were able to do this on such short timeframe and come up with something that worked for several months, it's thinking outside the box," said Fay Danielsen with the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Amberly Pahut, the senior director of philanthropy at Billings Clinic, said her team is honored to receive the recognition and that she's proud they were able to provide for our community's frontline workers.

"They are impacting people's lives every day, and so to take away one more stressor from their life by having their kids be able to come to a safe place like the library, it just offered a huge relief," Pahut said.

This is one of two awards Daughters of the American Revolution is allowed to give each year.