Billings City Council Member Penny Ronning attends executive order signing

WASHINGTON D.C. - Billings City Council Member Penny Ronning says she was only a few feet from President Trump as he signed Friday's executive order. The order will create a new position in the White House devoted to human trafficking prevention efforts.

"It was surreal, I was literally three feet from the President, Vice President, from Ivanka Trump, from Attorney General Barr, a number of members of Congress and the Director of the FBI," says Ronning, "This is what we have worked for in the last four years from the beginning of our task force and I'm really proud of the work that we've accomplished in Yellowstone County in such a short period of time."

Ronning says she is honored to be able to represent Montana in the nation's capitol. She also says she got to compare policies and share ideas with different leaders across the nation. She concludes the Yellowstone County Human Trafficking Task Force is setting a high bar.

"I didn't hear anything from anyone in any other state that we're not already doing and leading in Montana, so I'm very proud of our task force in Yellowstone County and the leaders that we have working in our state and especially in Billings."