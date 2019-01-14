Billings City Council approves Coulson park plan

City council approved the Coulson Park master plan presented by Billings Parks and Recreation Monday.

The master plan outlines amenities at Coulson Park.

This comes after a petroleum pipeline crossing the Yellowstone River ruptured in 2011.

This caused significant environmental damage and forced the park to close during cleanup.

The Parks and Recreation Department received a $45,000 grant to do a master plan for the project.

In addition to that, Big Sky Economic Development provided an additional $45,000 for the plan.

All funding comes from obtained grants which saves taxpayer dollars.

With about $90,000 towards this project, the first step is to put together a planning committee.

"Once we put together a steering committee, we'll start coming up with a schedule of events and like I said we'll have several public meetings," said Billings Parks and Recreation director Mike Whitaker. "We'll have an opportunity for anyone who would like to have input on what type of amenities they would like to see at Coulson Park."

Whitaker says once they get their contract signed, they'll wait for approval by the state.

Then once all the necessary signatures are collected they'll proceed with a consultant to start planning.

Whitaker said he's excited to move forward with this project and said so far they plan to put in two new restrooms.