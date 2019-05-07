Billings and airport firefighters perform fire training

Billing firefighters and airport firefighters teamed up to do some live fire training. This fire training is done once in the spring and once in the fall.

Paul Totton is the airport operations supervisor for the Airport Fire Rescue. He explained what this training consists of.

"As a requirement of the FAA, just as every commercial airport has to have this capability, they have to go through this type of training," Totton said. "What they're doing here is trying to cool the aircraft in this situation with a simulation using nothing but water."

Totton said this kind of fire training is done twice a year because it's pretty expensive. They use jet fuel rather than propane in order to train more realistically.

"We want to make sure they understand how to apply the agent- in this case, water- in a fashion that allows for the passengers to evacuate the simulated airplane," Totton explained. "So, we're trying to keep the fire away from the fuse lodge."

So why was Billings Fire Department a part of this kind of airport fire training?

"They are our primary cover," Totton said. "It's essential for them to be coming to the airport on any large emergency because they have the staff and the man power to supplement us."

The next fire training will be done in the fall with fire trucks attempting to put out the flames at the same location.