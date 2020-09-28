BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Logan International Airport says it will be conducting live fire training Wednesday night.

The training is required by the Federal Aviation Administration for the Aviation and Transit Department and Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting Division employees.

The training was originally scheduled for last week but was postponed due to a Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service. Training is set to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 7:30-10:00 p.m. in the northwest section of the airport property.

Flames and smoke may be visible in the area and particularly in the Billings Heights during the training period.