BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Logan International Airport says it will be conducting FAA required live fire training for the Aviation and Transit Department and Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting Division employees.

The training will occur on Thursday, May 7, at 10:00 a.m. and again at 8:00 p.m. at the airport's burn training facility located in the northwest section of the airport property. The airport says the training will intermittent for about two hours during each period. Flames and smoke may be visible in the area and particularly in the Billings Heights during the training periods.

The airport says under ordinary circumstances, these drills would be conducted in the evening with all firefighting staff, but due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the crews will be split in half in an effort to maintain social distancing.

The airport says the FAA has provided relief for airport fire services in some areas due to virus concerns but continuing training programs for airport firefighters remains a requirement in order to comply with their operating certificate.