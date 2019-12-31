BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Logan International Airport will offer two additional flights from Billings to Portland, Oregon and Dallas, Texas in 2020.

The airport announced American Airlines is adding a second flight from Dallas to Billings, beginning April 7, 2020. The flight will arrive at 8:41 p.m. and depart at 6:30 a.m. the following morning. American Airlines will maintain its current mid-day flight as well.

"This is going to be a great flight for the businessman and those that want to connect through Dallas to the East and South," the city's Director of Aviation and Transit Kevin Ploehn said.

The airport also announced Alaska Airlines is adding a second direct flight to Portland, beginning in April, and upgrading its afternoon Seattle flight for additional seating during the summer travel season.

Beginning May 21, 2020, Alaska's afternoon flight to Seattle will be on an Airbus A319 with 119 seats, an increase of 43 seats per day during the summer.

"The additional flight to Portland and the upgrade to an Airbus A319 in the afternoon to Seattle is a great opportunity and upgrade for our customers," Ploehn said. "This will provide the local customer with greater flexibility on flight options to both Seattle and Portland."