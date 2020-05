HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County reported four new confirmed cases of coronavirus Thursday.

As of Thursday, a total of eight Big Horn County residents have tested positive for the virus. Two of those patients have since recovered. The county currently has six active cases.

Big Horn County says as of May 14, a total of 225 Big Horn County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Seven tests are currently pending at the lab, and 210 test results have come back negative.