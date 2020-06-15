HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County public health officials say after reviewing recent positive cases of COVID-19, they believe the county is experiencing community spread of the virus.

Community spread means people have been infected with the virus but may not be sure how or where they became infected. Public health officials stated on the Big Horn County COVID-19 response Facebook page that in such cases, "they could have picked up the virus from someone who is infected but not showing symptoms; or by not wearing a mask and coming into contact with another person not wearing a mask; or from touching their face after touching an un-sanitized surface; etc."

Health officials are asking residents to help contain the spread and to: