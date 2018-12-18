BILLINGS, Mont. - Tuesday morning, bids were opened for the naming rights to MetraPark arena.

The Rimrock Auto Groups contract with MetraPark is set to expire on May 31st of 2019.

As of this morning, bids submitted for a new sponsor were opened at the Yellowstone County Commissioners office in Downtown Billings.

Two businesses put in a bid – First Interstate Bank and Ultra Graphics, both of which are located in Billings.

Bid prices are not available at this time, but to put some numbers into perspective, Rimrock Auto paid $100,000 per year for the past 10 years for those naming rights.