Bicyclist injured after being hit by car on Billings West End

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police and emergency medical crews responded to a serious injury crash, involving a bicyclist, on King Avenue West Thursday.

The crash happened about 11:22 a.m. at the intersection of King Avenue and Feather Place. Police say the bicyclist was hit by a westbound car. It's unknown which direction the bicyclist was heading at the time of the crash.

Police say the male bicyclist received serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. The driver was not injured.

Westbound traffic on King Avenue near the entrance of Golden Meadows is restricted to one lane while the crash team investigates the scene, police say.