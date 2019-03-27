BIA issues water restriction notice to Crow Agency

The Bureau of Indian Affairs has issued a water restriction notice for Crow Agency.

On March 15th, Crow Agency lost its entire supply of stored drinking water due to broken water lines. Since then, tribal police has been distributing water to the community around the clock.

"We have people coming in even calling us after they go home to get water and at some point we need to get to our lives so we close up about 5 or 6 to go home," said Edward Eastman with Tribal Police.

The initial leak was identified, but before tank levels could be filled again, a structure fire at the old tribal building depleted the BIA water tank again.

"Things are happening I don't know why, our old PHS building burned down and ya know its hard times for the tribe right now I don't know why," said Crow resident, Gregory Hill.

"We're just kind of and then with the flood over the weekend its just nonstop for us we've just been going and going and going," added Eastman.

Bureau of Indian Affairs has asked Crow Agency to refrain from all unnecessary use of water while the tank slowly refills to normal levels.

"It's really hard because clothes are piling up and with the mud outside its hard to mop the floor I have a seven month grandson in the house and you know he's gotta bath everyday so its really affecting the whole family," said Crow Resident, Lucille Hogan.

Hogan's family has to go to Hardin so they can shower. They cook with boiled water or water bottles, and have to use port-o-potty's instead of their bathroom.

"Where am I going to go wash? I have to go to Hardin they recently opened their laundromat again but with these runs to Hardin it takes gas and I'm on a monthly income," said Hogan.

BIA says muddy water conditions due to flooding and other possible leaks are possible reasons why the water levels are rising so slowly.

The release from BIA did say once the water levels in the tank reach adequate levels, they will flush the system with hydrants and make sure the water is safe for use.