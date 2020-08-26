BILLINGS, Mont. - COVID-19 has changed the marketplace for almost every industry, and the soft drink and beverage industry is no different. People are eating at home more often, and this sudden change in the way people consume soft drinks and other beverages is causing a rift in the supply chain.

"It changes for us, the dynamics of what we sell, because you've gone from restaurants and bars where you have a fountain drink to a grocery store. Whether it be soft drinks or beer, whatever it might be, to cans and take home packages," says Pepsi-Cola's Mike Dimich.

He says raw materials aren't the problem and that there is plenty of aluminum out there. Beverage companies will just need to learn to adjust their production to a changing marketplace.

"We're working diligently, but we're not sure when they'll be able to catch up," he says.

Right now, the Pepsi-Cola bottling company in Billings is temporarily suspending distribution of some of their secondary flavors to make room for their major sellers like Pepsi and Mountain Dew. Dimich says its only a matter of time before Pepsi-Cola adjusts to this rapid change in consumer behavior.